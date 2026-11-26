The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has called on governments in Northern Nigeria to take over its ICT Quiz Competition initiative to ensure its sustainability and expand access to digital education among secondary school students.

The Executive Director of CITAD, Malam Yunusa Ya’u, represented by Mallam Isyaku Garba, made the appeal at the closing ceremony of the 23rd edition of the competition held at Baba-Ahmed University, Kano.

Garba said the competition, which featured 63 public secondary schools across Kano State, was designed to equip young people with relevant Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills and encourage them to pursue careers in the digital sector.

He explained that the initiative was aimed at bridging the digital divide by exposing students to ICT education while encouraging governments and school proprietors to provide the necessary technological infrastructure in schools.

He reaffirmed CITAD’s commitment to promoting digital literacy among young people, disclosing that the organisation had established an ICT laboratory dedicated to training persons with disabilities.

According to him, the facility was designed to expand access to digital skills and ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind in the growing technological landscape.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board, Hon. Rabiu Sale Gwarzo, said the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had introduced several ICT and digital learning initiatives to improve students’ access to technology.

Gwarzo said the initiatives included programmes to prepare secondary school students for computer-based tests and strengthen digital learning across the state.

He added that the government had also established digital capacity-building centres in rural communities to improve access to ICT training and learning opportunities.

The Vice-Chancellor of Baba-Ahmed University, Kano, Prof. Adamu Idris Tanko, commended CITAD for sustaining the competition for more than two decades.

“Initiating and sustaining the ICT Quiz for more than 20 years shows the genuine commitment that CITAD has towards promoting ICT education. We are honoured to host this year’s edition,” Tanko said.

At the end of the competition, First Lady College, Kano, emerged overall winner, receiving a laptop and N300,000.

Government Technical College, Kano, came second and received N200,000, while Government Girls Science and Technical College, Ja’oji, finished third with a prize of N100,000.

Teachers and students from the three winning schools also received ICT training scholarships donated by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Intersystems Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Sagir Muhammad.

Other schools that participated in the competition included Government Secondary School, Rano; Dawakin Tofa Science College; Yusuf Maitama Sule Staff School; and Government Girls Secondary School, Warawa, among others.