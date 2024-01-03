Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafisanjani, has eulogised the leadership qualities of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali N’abba who died last week at the age of 67.

Comrade Rafsanjani in a condolence statement obtained by Tribune Online, applauded Hon. N’abba’s dogged struggles for legislative autonomy and firm positions to defend Nigeria’s nascent democracy during his tenure as Speaker from 1999 to 2003.

Comrade Rafisanjani who doubles as Head of Transparency International (TI) in Nigeria, applauded his leadership role that led to the enactment of the current 13% derivation fund from the Federation revenue to oil-producing communities in Niger Delta.

He said: “The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International in Nigeria mourned the demise of Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

“We in the spirit of commiseration, recall his dogged struggles for legislative autonomy and firm positions to defend Nigeria’s nascent democracy during his tenure as Speaker from 1999 to 2003.

“Just as we commend his selfless fights for legislative strengthening, sustainable democracy and respect for the sanity and sanctity of the rule of law, while serving as the Speaker of the House.

“We found as worthy of emulation, Na’Abba’s purposeful leadership and well-intended efforts that secured the legislature from executive control, political interference, suppression of power and power-corrupt politicians, while protecting our emerging democracy from a major setback, executive dominance, and other spirited tendencies to ride roughshod over the National Assembly.

“We recall that the current 13% derivation fund from the Federation revenue to oil-producing communities in Niger Delta came to limelight under the leadership of Na’Abba as Speaker of the House.

“Through this move, he had demonstrated sincere concerns for social justice and equity in Nigeria.

“We further observed in his valued contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, the undaunted leadership capacity to harmoniously mobilise other Members of the House for a united and non-compromised front that commanded respect from the executive arm.

“Civil Society Groups in Nigeria 🇳🇬 worked collaboratively with the National Assembly to support legislative transparency, capacity strengthening and constituency accountability. There were regular consultations that helped legislative focused.

“We are hopeful that Ghali Na’Abba’s democratic spirit and leadership principles will be emulated by the current leadership of the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly and even future legislators in Nigeria,” the CISLAC helmsman stressed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE