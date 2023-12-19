Haruna Jalo-Waziri, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) PLC, has been elevated to a Fellow of the

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers by the Institute’s Board of Fellows.

In his welcome address, the President and Chairman of the Institute’s Governing Council, Mr Oluwole Adeosun, who paid glowing tributes to Jalo-Waziri’s professional contributions to market development, explained the modalities for attaining the exalted position of Fellowship.

“As an important background, I need to explain that full membership in CIS begins at the associate level, while fellowship is the highest category. To be a Fellow, a member must, in addition to professional excellence, pass the moral and integrity tests with flying colours. Our investor today (Jalo-Waziri) has done just that.

“Jalo is the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s premier financial market infrastructure company, the Central Securities Clearing Systems (CSCS) Plc, which provides depository, clearing, and settlement of financial assets across multiple exchanges in the Nigerian capital market.

“He is a consummate professional with executive experience spanning close to three decades in investment banking, securities trading, pension fund administration, conventional asset management, business development, capital trade points, and capital market regulation. He has also garnered significant board experience across his career, having served and is still serving on the boards of several companies,” says Adeosun.

Adeosun stated that stockbrokers had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the economy in general and the capital market in particular.

“The success of the banking sector recapitalization exercise of 2005–2007 was essentially due to the analytic and marketing formation work done by Nigerian stockbrokers. The equity market has been a source of sustainable wealth creation for individuals and corporate institutions across the country, consistently outperforming the rest of the economy while proving to be a reliable hedge against inflation. The work of chartered stockbrokers has therefore contributed significantly to GDP growth and economic development in Nigeria,” he said.

Responding to his inquiry, Jalo-Waziri appreciated the institute for the honour and pledged to uphold its ethics, which are rooted in the highest level of professional standards by global metrics.

“It is a tremendous honour to be recognised by an esteemed institution that aims to uphold the highest standards of excellence and ethics in the Nigerian Capital Market and the

global financial services industry. I am truly humbled by this distinction and pledge to continue to uphold the principles and values that the institute stands for, such as professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

This honour is not just a personal recognition but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many individuals and organisations who have been instrumental in my professional journey. I hope I can pay it forward as I enrich and shape the professional trajectory of our successors in the field,” he said.

