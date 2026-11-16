Circular road: Oyo begins segment 2 verification, warns against fake agents

The Oyo State Government has commenced the verification of property owners affected by Segment 2 of the Ibadan Circular Road Project as part of efforts to compensate all eligible claimants.

The Chairman of the Verification Exercise and Executive Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters, CP Sunday Odukoya (retd.), disclosed this on Monday while addressing affected property owners at the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Odukoya, who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, said the government had concluded the first segment of the verification exercise and commenced the second in line with the governor’s directive that all genuine property owners affected by the project should receive compensation.

He, however, warned property owners against impostors allegedly parading themselves as government-appointed agents, coordinators or representatives to facilitate the compensation process.

He stressed that the state government had not appointed anybody to act as an intermediary between it and the affected property owners, urging claimants to deal directly with the officials handling the exercise.

Odukoya said: “We are conducting this verification exercise as directed by the governor so that everyone receives their rightful entitlement.

“We have completed the first segment, and this is the second segment. Some of those captured in the first segment who did not believe the compensation would be paid are now coming forward.

“However, we have assured them that their cases will be attended to immediately after we conclude the second segment.”

He explained that the number of property owners to be verified would depend on the turnout, adding that some claimants who initially doubted the government’s commitment to paying compensation had now begun presenting themselves for verification.

On the requirements for the exercise, Odukoya said affected property owners were expected to present their land title documents, National Identification Number (NIN), passport photographs and an affidavit confirming ownership of their properties.

He added that photocopies of the documents would also be collected and forwarded to the relevant government offices for further processing.

The security adviser said the property owners had been sensitised on the need to maintain order throughout the exercise, noting that elderly claimants would be given priority attention.

“We have informed them about the requirements for the exercise, including their property deeds, NIN, passport photographs and an affidavit confirming ownership of the land.

“We have also advised them to remain disciplined and orderly throughout the exercise, especially because there are elderly people among them who are being given priority attention,” he said.

Reassuring affected property owners of the government’s commitment to the compensation process, Odukoya said the administration of Governor Makinde would ensure that all genuine claimants received their rightful entitlements.

“The government of His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, remains committed to ensuring that every genuine claimant receives his or her rightful compensation.

“We want all affected property owners to be assured that the process will be transparent, fair and beneficial to all concerned,” he added.