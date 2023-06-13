The Chartered Institute of Project Managers Nigeria (CIPMN), on Tuesday, decried the deployment of unregistered project managers by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), as well as public sector players.

The newly inaugurated President of the CIPMN, Dr Jamilu Yankwashi disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital after taking oath of office.

Dr Yankwashi stated that Project Management was an important part of the building industry, as it plays a critical role in curtailing the growing menace of building collapse.

Yankwashi noted that the newly elected members of the CIPMN Governing Board would begin enforcement of all relevant provisions of the Institute Act, once they are inaugurated.

According to him, the Act of the Institute makes it mandatory for both public and private sector players to ensure that all project managers were duly certified by CIPMN, but this law has been continually violated.

He further explained that going forward any person found practising without license will be arrested and prosecuted.

He said, that Section 14 subsection 9 of the CIPMN Establishment Act, No 3 of 2018, clearly provided that nobody shall be appointed to manage projects in any organisation whether it is a public sector, organisation, or private sector organisation without the licence of the Chartered Institute or project of Nigeria and if you ever do that, you have committed offence punishable under Section 19 of the Act which can give you up to two years in prison”.

He further added: “I wanted to ensure that issue of enforcement because if you can’t enforce the powers in the field, literally, you are empowering people in the project sites to do the wrong thing”.

According to the newly inaugurated President of the Institute, Dr Yankwashi said the issue of building collapse called for major concern across the country.

He called on the government to enforce regulations in the field of project management and urged ministries, departments and agencies and public sector players to prioritize the engagement of registered managers for their projects.