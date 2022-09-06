CIPM commends Tribune’s sustainability culture, seeks synergy for better personnel management

The Oyo State Chairman, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Morakinyo Oloyede, has commended the sustainability culture of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles as the oldest surviving private newspaper in Nigeria.

Oloyede also said that synergy between the Institute, as the regulatory body for personnel managers in Nigeria, and media organisations like Tribune where its members work is important to foster collaboration and enhance the operations of the Institute.

He said this during a courtesy visit to the board and management of ANN Plc at Tribune House, Imalefalafia, Ibadan on Tuesday.

“We (CIPM) cannot stand alone to be regulating; we are regulating people and organisations hold people. So, there is a need for synergy between CIPM as a regulator and the various institutions and organisations where people work so that we can have an understanding of how our people manage the human resources there.

“After today, we want to have something to take home where, apart from the institute, the individual members who are here, can learn one or two things that they can also introduce in their respective organisations,” he said.

“For organisations like Tribune that has weathered the storm over the years, it would be nice for one to listen to the story of such organisation. One of the problems in Africa is the issue of sustainability. For overseas, it is commonplace to see organisations exist for 100 years, or 200 years, but it is alien to our nation, Nigeria and even Africa, especially when you are talking about organisations that are almost solely owned; a lot of factors could be responsible for them going into oblivion.

“Naturally, the issue of sustainability would attract any forward-looking person to want to associate and listen to the story of such an organisation – what is making them tick, what is keeping them strong, what is helping the sustainability of the business,” he said.

In his response, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, ANN Plc, Edward Dickson, said that the Nigerian Tribune operates on the positive legacies of its founder, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, which is hinged on building an egalitarian society founded on truth.

Dickson maintained that the media organisation has survived many decades because its owners do not interfere in the editorial content and recruitment processes of the organisation, adding the Nigerian Tribune boasts of the best, most committed and dedicated human resources which is a critical factor to the survival of any organisation.

“There is a connection between what an organisation is and what is at the foundation of such an organisation. Whatever made Chief Obafemi Awolowo tick while alive, is at the foundation of Tribune. Tribune was founded on truth, courage and credibility. If any business or enterprise is founded on the truth, if it is for the people, then inasmuch as people continue to exist, of course, that entity will stand for sure.

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo wanted an egalitarian society and he felt one of the ways to do that was to found a newspaper such as Tribune. Education was at the foundation of whatever he (Awolowo) wanted to do to build an egalitarian society and there is no way you will talk about education and leave out the instrument of communication, which happens to be the mass media, the newspaper. He didn’t found Tribune for profit-making or because he wanted to run a commercial enterprise,” he said.

Dickson also asked the Institute to critically examine the changing dynamics of work environment and culture owing to the evolution of internet technology and encourage the adaptation of the new normal of ICT by human resources in organisations.

In attendance during the courtesy were the Editor, Nigeria Tribune, Alhaji Debo Abdulai; Chief Accountant, ANN Plc, Oluremi Olufisayo; Chief Internal Auditor, ANN Plc, Peculiar Adegbite; Senior Manager (Policy Implementation), ANN Plc, Bukola Ezeamaka; among others.

The CIPM team comprised the immediate past Chairman, CIPM Oyo State, Oluwaseun Olayanju; Regional Manager, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Toyin Emeordi; Ayotunde Ogundare; among others.





