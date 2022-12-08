CIoTA swears in Obayendo as Jamoh bows out

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration, CIOTA has sworn in Prince Segun Ochuko Obayendo as its new president as well as other officers on the 1st of December, 2022, during the institute’s Annual General Meeting at the Sheu Musa Yardua Centre, Abuja.

Obayendo was declared the winner of the institute’s election which took place on the 26th of November, 2022. He was sworn in as the institute’s 2nd National President since it became chartered in 2019.

The event, which was the last leg of the three-day event, at the 4th edition of CIOTA’s annual National Transport Summit, had the theme, Transport Safety and Security Administration in Nigeria.

Also sworn in alongside Obayendo include Hon. Umar Sanda Iya as the Deputy National President, Philip Okoronkwo as the National Secretary, Dr. Musa Jimoh as the Assistant National Secretary, Ganiyu Jimba as the National Treasurer, Mrs Chinwe Uwaegbute as the National Publicity Secretary, Aminu Muktar as the National Auditor , Felicia Mfon Uki as Financial Secretary and Adewale Bashir as the National Provost.

In his inaugural speech, Obayendo appreciated the efforts of the past executives and lauded their commitment to the growth of the institute. He reiterated his commitment to work with them and jointly advocate for the growth of the institute. He pledged his commitment to continue on the foundation of the chartered status the institute had under Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh(OFR) and to continue the legacies set up.

Furthermore, Prince Obayendo promised to strengthen the institute with its mandate to create a ten year strategic plan, increase advocacy for recognition and acceptance of CIOTA’s certification, promotion of global best practices in the transportation sector and also create enabling environment for increased membership.

In addition, he promised to be devoted to the promises made at his election campaign and hopes to achieve them all at the expiration of his tenure. He equally charged his team to brace up for the tasks ahead to make CIOTA an enviable institute among its contemporaries.

Prince Segun Obayendo is the Group Managing Director of Temple Group Limited, pioneer of , the Computerised Vehicle Inspection in Nigeria, with presence in over 25 states in the country as well as the Drivers Testing Services Limited.