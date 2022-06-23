CIoTA lauds infrastructure development at Maritime Academy of Nigeria

Maritime
By Tribune Online
Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN empowers maritime journalists with capacity building, International politics cost Nigeria IMO Council seat , sea experience agreement with SOAN, Equatorial Guinea writes Maritime Academy, previous simulators acquired by Maritime Academy rot away, Civil society groups bestow recognition award on MAN Rector, Maritime Academy, Contractors demanding payments for abandoned projects
Duja Effedua, Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria

THE Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) has commended the various infrastructure development going on at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) in Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

The institute has equally set up its Akwa Ibom Chapter headed by Mrs Uki Felicia Nfon as chairperson.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of CIoTA, Mrs Chizoba Anyika, the institute stated that “key members of the Institute had paid a familiarization visit to MAN Oron to collaborate with them and build strategic synergy on key mandates of CIOTA ranging from professional training to partnerships on mutual interests.

“The visit was successful as the representative of the Rector of the Academy, Dr Kelvin Okono, took the CIoTa delegation through the before and after the state of the institution, where a lot of work and fresh innovations have been achieved to reposition the citadel of maritime training.

“The significant infrastructural, administrative and technical improvements in the institution within the last four years is a beauty to behold and a sure promise of boosting the image and academic status of graduates of the school and Nigeria in general.

“Established in 1977 as the Nautical College of Nigeria and upgraded to Maritime Academy of Nigeria in 1988 to produce seafarers for the Nigerian maritime industry and the world at large, the academy has indeed evolved into an enviable Institution to beat any in that category in Africa.

“The CIoTA team were taken on a tour of the academy to observe major upgrades in academic and physical infrastructures within the school.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


“We met fiscal discipline, administrative and academic restructuring and cadets that were happily taking their lessons in practical aspects of their chosen vocation.

“From all that we met on the ground, from the simulators, library, and engine room to the swimming pool HUET, STWC training centre, we are certain that this great Institution is repositioned for any form of accreditation and support from the International Maritime Organisation and others.

“The simulators are state-of-the-art, and the Engineering Workshop and Exhibition Hall are beautiful sights to behold as the training of cadets on the functionality of a ship is key to their competencies and competitiveness. There were computers and computer-based equipment everywhere and in every hall and class, we entered.

“Their library was stocked with books which were donated by IMO. It is indeed a world-class institution with state of the art equipment that meets global best practices.

You might also like
Maritime

Deep Blue: NIMASA receives two UAS, nine boats, 10 armoured vehicles

Maritime

APM Terminals Apapa signs MoU to recycle its used tyres

Maritime

Court slams fine on Customs over arbitrary jack up of PAAR

Maritime

IMAN seeks synergy with police to clamp down on illicit drug importers

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More