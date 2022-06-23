CIoTA lauds infrastructure development at Maritime Academy of Nigeria

THE Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) has commended the various infrastructure development going on at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) in Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

The institute has equally set up its Akwa Ibom Chapter headed by Mrs Uki Felicia Nfon as chairperson.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of CIoTA, Mrs Chizoba Anyika, the institute stated that “key members of the Institute had paid a familiarization visit to MAN Oron to collaborate with them and build strategic synergy on key mandates of CIOTA ranging from professional training to partnerships on mutual interests.

“The visit was successful as the representative of the Rector of the Academy, Dr Kelvin Okono, took the CIoTa delegation through the before and after the state of the institution, where a lot of work and fresh innovations have been achieved to reposition the citadel of maritime training.

“The significant infrastructural, administrative and technical improvements in the institution within the last four years is a beauty to behold and a sure promise of boosting the image and academic status of graduates of the school and Nigeria in general.

“Established in 1977 as the Nautical College of Nigeria and upgraded to Maritime Academy of Nigeria in 1988 to produce seafarers for the Nigerian maritime industry and the world at large, the academy has indeed evolved into an enviable Institution to beat any in that category in Africa.

“The CIoTA team were taken on a tour of the academy to observe major upgrades in academic and physical infrastructures within the school.

“We met fiscal discipline, administrative and academic restructuring and cadets that were happily taking their lessons in practical aspects of their chosen vocation.

“From all that we met on the ground, from the simulators, library, and engine room to the swimming pool HUET, STWC training centre, we are certain that this great Institution is repositioned for any form of accreditation and support from the International Maritime Organisation and others.

“The simulators are state-of-the-art, and the Engineering Workshop and Exhibition Hall are beautiful sights to behold as the training of cadets on the functionality of a ship is key to their competencies and competitiveness. There were computers and computer-based equipment everywhere and in every hall and class, we entered.

“Their library was stocked with books which were donated by IMO. It is indeed a world-class institution with state of the art equipment that meets global best practices.