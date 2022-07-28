CIoTA holds mid-year membership induction, inducts 151 members

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA) at its mid year membership induction ceremony held recently in Lagos inducted 151 members into its fold.

In a statement signed by the institute’s national publicity secretary and chairperson, Media and Publicity Committee, Mrs Chizoba Anyika, the induction programme was chaired by His Royal Majesty, Oba Rafiu Ishola Balogun, the Elejinrin of Ejirinrin land; and 58 members, 93 associate members were inducted.

The event, which had as its theme: ‘Building Professional Career In The Transport Industry’, saw the inductees take the oath of allegiance upon conferment of membership grades, and were charged to be excellent ambassadors with the obligation to pursue and actualize the mission and vision of the institute.

According to the statement, in his welcome address, the president/chairman of CIoTA governing council, Dr Bashir Jamoh, informed all that the prestigious professional membership of the institute would be given to deserving men and women with enviable socio-economic activities at the mid-year induction ceremony.

The chairman of the occasion His Royal Highness Oba Rafiu Balogun, who spoke through his representative, a governing council member, Dr Dom Obiajulu, disclosed that the present administration is working to consolidate the institute’s mandate through the implementation of policies that will bring significant improvement from the foundation laid by its founding fathers.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said that the state is committed to meeting the transport needs of a rapidly growing population through the introduction of te Lagos Bus Services Limited.

