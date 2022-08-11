CILT to host conference on sustainable innovations in logistics, transport

Towards repositioning the nation’s logistics and transport industry and bringing it to global standards, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) will be hosting a national conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The conference, with the theme, ‘Sustainable Innovations in Global Logistics and Transport’ is billed for October 12, 2022, in Lagos, with the International President, Paul Saint House, billed to attend.

Unveiling the event to newsmen in Lagos recently, Chairman of the CILT Nigeria 2022 National Conference and AGM Planning Committee, Prof. Kayode Oyesiku, said that scores of business leaders, academia and policymakers are expected from within and outside Nigeria.

The event, according to him, “will encourage multidisciplinary networks and will provide platforms for academics and professionals to identify and examine the challenges, as well as proffer effective solutions for national logistics and transport operations.”

He explained that the conference will comprise various technical sessions where subject-matter experts will lead conversations primarily aimed at interrogating the future of logistics and transport operations in Nigeria.

This will be “especially within the context of a rapidly changing service environment, technological innovations and extensive planning dynamics that characterize logistics, transport and supply chain at the present time,” he added.

CILT stressed that the importance of logistics in the economic development of nations cannot be overemphasized.

“The Logistics Performance Index (LPI) of nations is now the yardstick for measuring their economic resilience and competitiveness,” it stated.

“Wherever the LPIs are weak, the economy is vulnerable and susceptible to uncertainty and high business risks.

“They are categorized as having poor education and healthcare systems as well as poor social welfare and security framework.

“Therefore, giving the observed socio-economic phenomena in Nigeria from the recent past to the present, the conference, through the combined cognitive interaction of professionals, practitioners and academics, anticipates the adaptive measures that policymakers, thought developers and operators are required to embrace for sustainability and competitiveness, internally and among the league of allied nations.”

The event “will also feature exhibitions of transportation and logistics products from cognate industries and sectors.”