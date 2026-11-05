CIBN honours FAAN MD with honorary fellowship

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has awarded Honorary Fellowship to Mrs Olubunmi Onabanjo-Kuku, Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The honour recognises her exceptional career achievements and significant contributions to the banking profession, financial services, and the aviation sector.

The formal conferment of the Fellowship took place at the institute’s fellowship Investiture, held recently, at the Harbour Point Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mrs Onabanjo-Kuku’s distinguished corporate career spans several senior roles at prominent institutions. She has served as Assistant Vice President, Finance/Senior Financial Officer, at the Bank of Montreal (Canada), and as a Partner in Business Consulting at Ernst & Young (EY). Her extensive experience also includes roles as Assistant General Manager/Head of Business Unit Strategy at Bank PHB Plc and Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Aviation on Strategy and Infrastructure Development.

Her international profile is further reflected in her service as vice president of Airports Council International (ACI) Africa, where she contributed significantly to the advancement of airport management and development across the continent.

In congratulating the awardee, CIBN noted that Fellowship represents the highest level of membership within the Institute and symbolises lifetime achievement and professional excellence. The Institute also commended Mrs Onabanjo-Kuku’s strong relationship with CIBN, citing her service on various committees, participation in its programmes, and role as Special Guest of Honour at the 2025 EDP/Presentation of Practice Licence.

Her recognition by CIBN underscores her sustained commitment to professional development, institutional collaboration, and exemplary leadership, placing her among a distinguished circle of banking luminaries.