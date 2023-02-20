By Chima Nwokoji | Lagos

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Body of Banks Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) say banks will continue to remain open to serve the public as long as it is safe to do so even as they strive to address the current challenges.

A statement signed by Ken Opara, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, said the safety and security of staff of banks is of paramount importance.

It stated that where there is security challenge, the management of banks has been empowered to take proactive measures to close their operations in such location and inform the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The safety concerns being expressed in various quarters are already being addressed. Banks will continue to ensure that adequate security is in place to protect staff and customers whilst safeguarding their assets in contending with the current challenge.

“Consequently, we appeal to the general public to remain calm and eschew any act of violence as the banking industry remains resolute and committed to finding ways to address all the related issues.

“We indeed appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work together towards restoring normalcy,” the statement read in part.

