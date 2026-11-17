The leadership crisis rocking The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has raised fears of a possible split among members and a prolonged legal battle as two opposing camps remain at loggerheads over the church’s leadership following the announcement of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s removal as senior pastor, a decision he has vehemently rejected.

The development has attracted public attention, with some members expressing regret over the leadership tussle and fears that the disagreement could tear the congregation apart. What appeared to be an internal disagreement has now escalated into public controversy, raising concerns about the church’s unity, stability, and future.

In a statement dated November 17, 2026, the Board of Trustees announced that it had withdrawn its recognition of Jimmy as Senior Pastor with immediate effect following a review of the church’s succession arrangements and a video recording allegedly containing the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s final instructions on his preferred successor.

The Board said the recording, made in December 2021 at the founder’s request, identified another person as his preferred successor, while Jimmy was assigned the roles of administrative assistant to the successor and head of the youth church.

It claimed the recording was not presented when the succession arrangement was initially considered, resulting in Jimmy’s appointment in September 2023 following his father’s death.

ALSO READ: Retired DIG Frank Mba earns PhD from University of Ibadan

The trustees further disclosed that efforts to resolve the disagreement through consultations with respected Christian leaders had failed, alleging that Jimmy rejected the counsel offered. They also expressed concerns over his remarriage and its public blessing, which they claimed contradicted the church’s teachings and the values of its founders.

However, a counter-statement issued on the same day by another group representing the church categorically rejected the removal announcement, describing it as constitutionally invalid and insisting that Jimmy remained the duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the board of trustees.

The group maintained that the Board unanimously approved Jimmy’s appointment in September 2023 and that no valid constitutional decision removed him.

It also alleged that the trustees behind the removal announcement had been asked to resign since March 14, 2026, over alleged violations of the church’s constitution and founding principles.

The group further accused the trustees of acting outside the church’s constitutional framework and warned that it would take appropriate legal steps to protect the institution. It insisted that the church must be governed by its constitution rather than what it described as unilateral declarations by individuals.

With both camps laying claim to constitutional authority and refusing to recognise each other’s positions, the dispute has raised the prospect of prolonged litigation over the control, governance and leadership of the church.

Beyond the legal implications, the growing disagreement has also heightened fears of divisions within the congregation as members grapple with the unfolding controversy.

Although the Board has assured members that church services, pastoral care and other ministry activities will continue without interruption, the conflicting declarations have left questions about who has the legitimate authority to direct the church’s affairs.

Founded in 1992 by the late pastor Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, The Fountain of Life Church has grown into a prominent Christian ministry.

However, the latest confrontation threatens to turn its succession disagreement into a prolonged institutional crisis, with the church’s unity, governance, and founding legacy now at the centre of the controversy.