Church organises colloquium for leading presidential candidates on “what Nigerians want”

The Men’s League of Christ Church, Port Harcourt has concluded plans for a one day International Colloquium to discuss the current state of the socio-political and economic situation of Nigeria.

The overall aim of the colloquium is to change the prevailing negative narratives of the country ahead of the new political dispensation commencing 2023.

It is expected to also welcome frontline presidential candidates of the three political parties namely; the All Progressives Congress, APC; The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party during which they would be allotted time to speak to Nigerians on their “Vision and Passion for Nigeria”.

The colloquium which started in 2021 under the name “The Forum” is in its second edition with the theme “What Nigerians Want” and is expected to feature four keynote speakers.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Chairman of the Forum Planning Committee, Engr. Stanford Tasie stated that the 2022 edition of the colloquium would focus on the changing social, economic, political and security situations of the country which have become of grave concern to the majority of the citizenry.

He said; “The colloquium is a convocation of God’s people to discuss national issues, discuss nation-building, economic and comprehensive development. And defining the unity of Nigeria.





“Last year the theme was ‘What Do Nigerians Want’. This year we are sustaining the same theme because that theme is even more relevant this year than the last.”

Tasie added that the keynote speakers would, each dwell on one of the four sub-themes of the colloquium.

“This year we also are working on bringing three leading presidential candidates of three political parties, for APC, Atiku Abubakar for PDP and Peter Obi for LP.

We want to bring them to share with Nigerians what are their visions and passion for Nigeria. Each of them will be given time to speak, then there will be a questions and answers session as well,” he stressed.

He said that the organisers were already in talks with the political parties and the candidates of the parties which have concluded their primaries to ensure their participation saying that it was not going to be a debate but an opportunity given to each of the candidates to present their manifestos to Nigerians in the programme that is to be on a live telecast on television and various social media platforms.

“We want a connection between their visions and what Nigerians want. We don’t want a sentiment or programmes oriented government. We want a visionary government. So in outlining their visions, they would tell us how they want to actualise them. We want a changed narrative.”

He said that the objectives of the programme which would hold on June 13 in Port Harcourt include a long term look into issues in Nigeria and efforts to set solutions for them as well. “We are interested in bringing about good governance and inculcating good values in our polity. We are also interested in building the desired Nigeria for the future,” Tasie stated.

Also speaking Barrister Sotonye Etomi, President of Men League Christ Church, Port Harcourt said; “We are doing all of these from the perspective of the church as a great influencer of society. In times like this where we are in a defining moment in our nation, the voice of the church needs to be heard. Being a period when we start the processes of new leadership in Nigeria, we believe the voice of the church should be louder than ever.

“That is why we as members of Christ Church, particularly the men’s wing, have had God lay in our hearts to speak so we can get direction, rescale the already skewed values of society and of course impact positively on our young ones.

People say why is the church getting involved in politics. But the church and politics right from creation have always been together. In the old testament, God always sends the prophets to the kings. When kings were to be appointed, when kings step out of bound, God sent the prophets to them to put them under check.

So in the face of bad governance, the church cannot be quiet. When things are going wrong in the country. We believe through the forum, people would listen to the voice of God and the nation would be uplifted.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Church organises colloquium for leading presidential candidates on “what Nigerians want”

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Church organises colloquium for leading presidential candidates on “what Nigerians want”

Church organises colloquium