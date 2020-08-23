Church on the cloud • ‘What online service opened our eyes to’

In Christendom, the online medium was embraced in the thick of the recent global lockdown, due to coronavirus pandemic. But with the relaxation of the rules on physical gatherings, the question as to whether the online medium to propagate the gospel should be discontinued or otherwise has continued to rage. ADEOLA OTEMADE and OLAMIDE ENIOLA chronicle the views of clerics and church members on the recent massive switch to online as an alternative medium to propagate the gospel.

The year 2020 is one that will be remembered by Christians across the world and Nigeria in particular as Christendom encountered events like no other that almost halted biblical obligations and even reshaped the normal doctrines of denominations across the board.

The development which, months back, was a nightmare to many, has become a reality to various denominations as all Christians were redirected to continue their gospel and evangelism activities online for months by the authorities.

Though the situation was strange to many, especially those that were attuned to congregational service and some church leaders that were against the new technology, no one could help it as churches were eventually forced to continue their activities online as a step to contain the coronavirus pandemic from spreading through public gatherings.

Virtually all the major churches switched online from March when the virus became a global pandemic. Most denominations – including the small churches – did not mind the financial implications to adopt the ‘online worship centre’ as it was the only means to connect with their followers as well as to propagate the gospel.

Aside from the online medium, the pandemic also opened the eyes of the Church to the various social media platforms to engage followers. WhatsApp, Telegram, Zoom, MixLR, among other applications became rendezvous for prayer meetings and other church activities with church leaders making most of the Facebook live and Instagram live as their altars.

Church programmes on social media have now come with a great influx to the extent that hardly will internet surfers – irrespective of their religions – not stumble on online church activities on a daily basis.

Orthodox churches and African-instituted churches were not exempted as they joined the league with Pentecostals. Major church activities which are usually in-person, such as mass, services, crusades, synods, anniversaries, wedding ceremonies and child christening were conducted online.

Most churches also encouraged people to be committed in their regular financial contributions to the church as various mediums were instituted for ease of payment online.

However, the online church which seems to have come to stay is also generating mixed feelings in Christendom following the different experiences clerics and members had in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tribune Church gathered that the major fears of church leaders are the problems attached with the channels of online church, uncertainty of the connectivity and full engagement of followers during ministrations, the financial implications, among other issues.

Tribune Church interacted with clerics and members of the church. They relate their experiences on the online medium as a platform to preach the gospel. Prophet Bayo Olubo of the House Favour Church, Egbeda, Lagos State, explained that COVID-19 has revealed so many things and that it has brought a lot of development to Christianity.

He said: “Even before the pandemic, I had been running the online platform, and I realised that people that were not even my members were benefiting from our services. So, I have not really had any difficulty in running the online service as help from God has been sustaining us. Importantly, COVID-19 has revealed those that are genuinely committed to the work of God as well as serving God wholeheartedly.”

Pastor Bola Bello of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, Oyo State, expressed his delight at the adoption of the online church as an alternative means to reach out to people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thank God that we were able to connect with our members through Zoom and Facebook platforms and people really turned up. We organised several programmes, even to help some people. Members extended their financial commitment to the church through our online means. From the look of things the online church has come to stay as the church leadership has decided to continue with the online church despite the fact that ban on religious gatherings has been lifted. We see both platforms working for good as well as to enhance the gospel of Christ,” he said.

A cleric from Saki, Oyo State, who pleaded anonymity, told Tribune Church that the church he presides over did not join the league of churches that switched online during the lockdown considering certain facts about the congregation.

He said that some of the major reasons the church did not opt for online service are irregular power supply, poor access to strong mobile browsing networks in the area and the likelihood that the cost might not be affordable for members, some of who might also not be tech-savvy.

“When we discovered that a lot of these things were not in place for our members, we decided that conducting online services was not a go area for us. Instead, we resorted to creating home fellowships. These home fellowships helped us to gather in little groups thereby decongesting what could have been a large congregation. Leaders were assigned to coordinate services and see to the welfare of the small groups.

“We are grateful to God that the lockdown has been eased now. We have begun our services and they were awesome. Members turned up as they would when we were having home fellowships,” he said.

The presiding pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, Gbaremu Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State, Pastor Claudius Olaiya underscored that the switch was a development to the propagation of the gospel as it enhanced the spread of the gospel beyond the four walls of the church.

He makes recourse into the Bible wherein he quoted, “everything works together for good”. Pastor Olaiya adds: “Though, the coronavirus pandemic which seems to be a threat to the development of the body of Christ turned out to become a plus for Christendom. The switch to online as a means to connect members in the heat of the pandemic has increased the growth of Christianity across the world. The online platforms enabled us to connect with members that are far away and also made non-members to experience the power of God through our online programmes”.

“The development made us concentrate more on our online platform. It was as if people were already waiting for us to come online and we bless God that the church is growing online too. Though it could be expensive setting up the gadgets, our greatest joy is contributing to the progress of the work of God as well as liberating the world with gospel messages,” he added.

A member of the Apostolic Church, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Feyisolami Adebayo, noted that she couldn’t imagine not going to church on Sundays because physical fellowship means a lot to her.

“I couldn’t imagine myself not going to church on a Sunday, but when they finally came up with the online service, it was strange at first, but later I got used to it. Though it wasn’t like the physical meeting. Apart from the fact that it consumes data; streaming online still affords us the opportunity to serve God. To me, it wasn’t just like going to church.”

According to Tobi Tijani, a member of Eternal Light Ministry, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, online service is not all that good because most people don’t have the zeal to connect with the church online, unlike preparing for church on Sundays.

“The online service has reduced the number of our church members participating, unlike when the church was open. I am aware that a lot has changed with the online service. Either way, we are still running the online service as we don’t really have many members yet and hopefully we hope our members turn up for church services because after a long break from church, most members might prefer the online service to coming to church physically.”

Damilola Jemilusi, a member of the Methodist Church, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, aired his view on the effect of the online church, saying, “Before now, I observe my personal devotion as I believe I am the church; the church we refer to is just a building. Going to church is just for us not to forsake the gathering of brethren as Christ has instructed us. The pandemic in a way showed that where we worship does not really matter. Our church devised the online services; members still had the opportunity of worshipping God without physical contact in church”.

An Ile-Ife, Osun State-based believer, Bimpe Adegbite, recalls: “I attended church services online during the lockdown, but I do not prefer online service to in-person service, although I feel it is just as effective. I think it made the church more focused with greater emphasis on the gospel than when in person was all we knew. A factor that contributes to this is the fact that online services do not leave room for too much ephemeral activities.”

Feyi Soetan shares the same sentiments. Having had services both on television and online, the Lagos-based teacher agrees that those platforms worked perfectly well for the time when they were the only viable options, but she thinks having worship services on those platforms could be distracting.

Soetan said: “I attended services during the lockdown by watching services on TV, and online when I relocated. Well, online service worked, at least during the lockdown, but I prefer in-person services. It’s easy to get distracted when you attend church online. Church is also not just about the order of programmes, but it’s also about the people you get to meet and fellowship with.”

One of the issues Christians have to contend with after lockdown is choosing to continue spending on internet data to attend online service or spending on transportation. There is no doubt that spending on data may entail spending on electricity or fuelling generators.

