Holyhill Church is offering free education to more than 150 children in Nigeria as part of its humanitarian initiatives and efforts to make a global impact.

The Founder and Senior Pastor of the church, Pastor Sunday Ogidigbo, disclosed this during the inauguration of the Soul City Lagos campus in Lekki, as part of activities marking the church’s 15th anniversary.

According to him, one of the church’s flagship humanitarian initiatives is Gratis School, which currently operates two tuition-free schools in Abuja, located at The Purple Place and Kabusa.

“The schools provide quality education to more than 150 children, particularly those from underserved communities, offering free tuition, textbooks, uniforms, school shoes and other educational essentials.

“Through its humanitarian interventions, the ministry has also provided economic empowerment opportunities to more than 650 women through seed loans, facilitated adult literacy programmes for over 100 women and supported the development of hundreds of young people through its Dream Centre initiative.”

He, however, noted that the church, which started in 2011 as a modest gathering of four people in a living room, had grown into a multi-campus ministry with a fivefold mandate encompassing church planting, humanitarian interventions, global evangelism, human capacity development and continuous prayer.

The founder stated that, beyond its spiritual activities, Holyhill Church had made notable contributions to social development through its charitable initiatives.

Pastor Ogidigbo also inaugurated Soul City Lekki, Lagos, marking another milestone in the ministry’s national and international expansion.

“Soul City Lekki is the first Holyhill Church campus in Nigeria outside Abuja, where the ministry currently operates six campuses.

“The establishment of Soul City Lekki represents a strategic step towards extending this vision to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and one of Africa’s most influential cities.”

Earlier in the year, the church established its first international outpost in Northampton, United Kingdom, signalling the beginning of a new phase of global expansion.