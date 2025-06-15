Church of Nigeria celebrates 170 years of faith, progress in Oyo

In a historic celebration blending tradition, spirituality, and social legacy, the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) marked 170 years of Christian witness in Oyo with a vibrant two-day event that honored the past, celebrated the present, and looked forward with hope.

Held in Oyo town, one of Nigeria’s most historic centers of Yoruba civilization, the celebration, which also celebrated the recent ascension of Oba Afolabi Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo—a moment seen as divinely aligned with the Church’s legacy of transformation in the region.

The commemoration drew national attention as it hosted the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Reverend (Dr) Henry Ndukuba, along with his wife, Mrs Angela Ndukuba, the Ibadan Province, and a wide array of Christian faithful.

As part of the festivities, the Church leadership paid homage to Oba Owoade at his palace, on Wednesday. The monarch warmly received them, expressing deep gratitude for the Church’s unwavering commitment to the spiritual and social development of Oyo. “I am deeply honoured by this homage and appreciate the continuous prayers and support from the Anglican leadership in Oyo. May God bless the Church and your endeavours,” the Alaafin stated.

In his remarks, Primate Ndukuba emphasised the Church’s deep roots in Oyo, recalling the pioneering missionary efforts of Dr Mary Gardner, Rev. Babcock, and Mrs. Anna Hinderer who brought Christianity to Oyo in 1854.

“The entire Anglican Communion is here to celebrate with Oyo and present a new gift to the prestigious throne. The growth of the Church here is a testament to God’s purpose for the land,” the Primate noted.

The celebration continued at the Cathedral of St. Michael, Esiele, where the faithful held a bridge parade and special prayer session. Later, an event themed the Ajayi Crowther University, where a landmark book was launched: “Christianity in Oyo Land: Impact of the Anglican Church (1854–2024).”

The host of the event, Bishop Olugbenga Oduntan, highlighted the significance of the publication, saying, “This is the first book ever written chronicling how the Anglican Church took root and flourished in OyoLand. It’s a monumental work that connects us with our roots.”

The celebration concluded with the dedication of the newly expanded Cathedral of St. Michael on Thursday. The Primate commissioned several important additions: bell tower (Esiele), baptismal font, vestry, conference hall/library, children’s Sunday school class.

According to Bishop Oduntan, the development symbolise the Church’s ongoing investment in the spiritual formation and community development of Oyo.

“The 170th anniversary of the Church of Nigeria in Oyo shows more than celebration—it’s a reaffirmation of faith, culture, and community. It honors the legacy of early missionaries and reframes the Church’s role in shaping the spiritual and social future of OyoLand for generations to come,” he added.