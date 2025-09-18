Church leader denies bribing ex-South Korea first lady

The leader of the Unification Church has denied allegations that her organisation bribed South Korea’s former first lady with luxury gifts in return for business favours.

Han Hak-ja rejected the accusations when reporters questioned her after nine hours of interrogation at the prosecutor’s office.

“No… Why would I do that?” said the 82-year-old widow of the church’s founder, Moon Sun-myung, as she was supported out of the building.

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, is accused of accepting two Chanel bags and a diamond necklace worth about 80 million won ($57,900; £42,500).

Kim was indicted last month on bribery and stock manipulation charges, which she denies.

Her case is significant as it marks the first time both a former president and first lady have been jailed in South Korea.

Yoon was detained earlier this year to face trial over a failed martial law attempt that deepened political turmoil in the country.

Han pointed to a former church official, claiming he alone was responsible for giving the gifts to Kim. That official has already been arrested.

Her appearance followed three refusals to honour summonses by the special prosecutor. “I was in pain after [heart] surgery,” she explained.

On the same day, authorities arrested conservative lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, accused of taking 100 million won in bribes from the church. Kweon, once close to Yoon, denied wrongdoing.

The Unification Church, officially called The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, was founded in the 1950s by Moon Sun-myung. He presented himself as the messiah.

The church became globally known for conducting mass wedding ceremonies involving thousands of couples, many of whom were matched by the organisation.

Critics call the group cult-like, and lawyers have accused it of pressuring members, known as “Moonies,” into giving large sums of money.

The church drew global attention in Japan after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The suspect blamed the group for bankrupting his family and accused Abe of promoting it.

(BBC)

