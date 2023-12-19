The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement (Christ the King Cathedral, in Kaduna has honoured African Peace Icons, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and Pastor Yohanna Buru, for promoting harmony and tolerance among the people.

According to Pastor Christopher Solomon of the Church, the selection of Gumi and Buru was a result of their remarkable contributions to humanity and their dedicated efforts towards peace, NAN reports.

He said that the duo were recognized as ‘Peace Ambassadors’ for their unwavering commitment to peace-building in the state.

“Their efforts in promoting religious tolerance and fostering better understanding have played a significant role in mitigating religious extremism and attacks among adherents of different faith-based organizations,” he said.

In response, while receiving the honours the award recipients expressed their gratitude to the Almighty God for the honour bestowed upon them.

Buru and Gumi also called upon Muslims and Christians to consistently live in peace and harmony with one another.

They appealed to both the state and Federal Governments to address the prevailing security challenges affecting various sectors of human endeavors while thanking the organizers for the recognition.

The awardees also prayed for peace and stability in the state and the country at large.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…