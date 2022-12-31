Church elder caught having sex with wife’s best friend whose husband is in jail

A married church elder of a Pentecostal church in Chipangali, Eastern Province, Zambia, has been caught allegedly committing adultery with a woman whose husband is serving a jail sentence.

According to Zambia Observer, the church senior district pastor, Reuben Shonga, confirmed having received a report of adultery involving the church elder, but said he was yet to meet with the parties involved.

Richard Phiri, of Madzi-a Tuwa Resettlement Scheme, was caught having sex with his wife’s best friend and fellow church member, Patricia Mbewe, whose husband is serving an 11-month jail sentence at Namuseche Correctional Facility in Chipata.

According to his friend, Wonani Mumba, who also witnessed the church elder being apprehended, stated that he was caught pants down at the woman’s house.

