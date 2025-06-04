Church buries man who fell from Cocoa House in Ibadan

The Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, has buried a 22-year-old man who reportedly fell from one of the top floors of the Cocoa House building in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The deceased, as reliably gathered, was said to be a graduate of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

He was undergoing training in cybersecurity at the time of the incident.

Tribune Online gathered that the deceased lived with his mother in the Meridian area of Apata, Ibadan, while his father is reportedly based in the United States of America.

Our source reveals, “He came from a good home and was very humble and respectful. He had a car that his parents gave him, but you’d never know from the way he carried himself.”

Another source said, “The company said he was taken to the emergency ward even though he had already died. His mother wasn’t even contacted by the company. It was a random person who called her. When 32 FM, which operates within Cocoa House, tried to take photos, they were prevented.

“His body was quickly covered with a cloth. I heard his body was badly mangled.”

Investigations further revealed that his family members were considering legal action against the company for alleged negligence.

