Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has assured that flight operations will commence at Chuba Okadigbo’s international airport by May 2024.

Nwifuru who spoke through the state commissioner for Aviation and transport technology, Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu disclosed this at the Airport Runway, Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area of the State when Journalists visited the airport.

According to Obichukwu, the asphalting of the runway will soon be completed by the contractor.

According to her: “We are making sure that the airways are safe, and the transporters that are using flight are equally safe. And that’s why immediately after Chuba Okadigbo International Airport commenced, we started flying, not only private flights, we were having international flights and then, domestic and commercial flights.

“They were all coming and going. But to a certain extent, we had a little challenge on the runway, where the airlines land and take off. We discovered that the runway needed to be asphalted because the flight did not require the concrete that we used.

“That’s why the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAN, requested us to change the runway pattern from concrete to asphalt. And the runway is being asphalted now, and by the Grace of God, the governor Francis Nwifuru is desirous to put the airport in perfect use, and to make sure that Ebonyi is on the world map of travellers.

“We have finished scarification that will help to hold the asphalt. Technically, we are handling it. we thought that the project would be ready by August, but the way it is now, we are ready to start operation by May.

“We applaud the governor, Francis Nwifuru, who has made it possible for them to start. They have been paid only thirty per cent of the payment based on the advance payment grantee. We make sure that the funds we release to them were guaranteed by a reputable bank and this has made them kick off the project. And they are moving at a high pace, and we all are happy.

“When the runway is completed, the airport will be an economic hub, not only to Ebonyi state but to the entire southeast region, so also, to Nigerians in diaspora. They will be accessing Nigeria through the Chuba Okadigbo’s international airport.

“We will allow Cameroon, Chad and other African countries to access Nigeria through Chuba Okadigbo’s international airport. we will equally allow them to use our cargo. we will be exporting goods and services, that are worth exporting through Chuba Okadigbo’s international airport.

“We are much concerned about getting the structures ready so that we won’t have any problems. Recently, you have seen what happened at the flyover located opposite the Chuba Okadigbo’s airport, these are the things that the governor, Francis Nwifuru is running away from.

“If not for the Grace of God, and by the way the flyover was constructed, many lives would have been lost, but we are still pleading with God to give eternal rest to those that was killed; the driver and the conductor.

“We won’t want such to be happening at the runway, and we are getting it right this time around, some of the things we omitted before, have been done right now.

“The Airport will soon before the end of this year, will start generating funds. The Internally generated revenue, IGR, that will be coming out from this airport, will make other states to be jealous of Ebonyi State” she stated.

