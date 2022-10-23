Chronicles of BisiManuel sets Akure agog

THE city of Akure, the Ondo State capital is currently getting agog as music sensation and content creator, Adebisi Emmanuel, otherwise known as BisiManuel, brings in top music and comedy acts for his much anticipated concert, ‘Chronicles of BisiManuel’.

The show which has been the talk of the moment in Akure and beyond will witness the large turnout of social media contents creators, music artistes, comedians and dignitaries from all walks of life as the show is expected to put Akure on the entertainment map.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the concert that will be headlined by KennyBlaq and WoliAgba, BisiManuel said he was led by the spirit of God during one of his prayer sessions.

He said he heard God clearly on this event, and what He interpreted His move to be via this event is that “my stories through my songs help to reveal Him to everyone in attendance and those watching during or after. He wants people to know that He has always been the silent hand that does the visible miracles.”

The show which comes up at The Dome,Akure, will also witnessed presence of gospel and inspirational singers including BBO, Big Bolaji, Femi Praise, Adunni, Mac Layor, Heeyarhnu among others who will surely change the trajectory of his life as a musician and performer.

He added that this is the 7th concert God has staged using Bisimanuel, adding that “so it is already a yearly thing. We had two in 2019. The expectation God laid on my heart for this concert is that every man in attendance will come to the realisation of God’s involvement in their life story.

“The Chronicles as tagged will feature songs that God blessed me with over the years and has been a blessing to people. Some are covers, some originals like If no be God, Anu, Adabamimo, Shower your blessings, Shakara, Buga praise, Bo Jo banro, Grenade and many more.”

