Governor Babagana Zulum has extended Christmas felicitations to Christians in Borno State and across the nation in the ongoing Christmas celebrations.

Zulum’s message conveyed through his spokesperson, Malam Isa Gusau, was issued on Monday morning. The governor’s statement emphasized the need to reflect on the state’s history and the challenges faced since 2009.

“I would like to felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State at the Christmas celebration. I would like us to also remember our history and how we have been tested by the challenges that confronted our state, especially since 2009,” Zulum stated.

He highlighted the indiscriminate impact of security challenges on both Muslims and Christians, emphasizing that Boko Haram attacks targeted various mosques, churches, and communities.

“As Governor, I have, on numerous occasions, paid humanitarian and reconstruction visits to diverse communities of all faiths in the south, north, and central because the attacks by insurgents mostly did not take religion into account,” the governor added.

Zulum recounted his visits to communities affected by insurgent attacks and reiterated his commitment to addressing humanitarian needs impartially.

“While the majority of citizens seem to appreciate all that we are achieving together, there are few amongst us who, in recent times, are trying to undermine our core values and the religious tolerance that exists across Borno State,” Zulum noted.

He emphasized the importance of resisting attempts to divide the people along religious lines and urged unity, especially considering the state’s path to economic recovery, growth, and development.

“As Governor of Borno State, I pledge not to be distracted and I pledge to remain fair with the guiding principle of considering the urgency of humanitarian needs as they affect communities in all our continued responses across Borno State,” Governor Zulum concluded.

