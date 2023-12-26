Two persons were confirmed dead while one sustained injuries in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, opposite AP filling station, on Christmas Day.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday.

Okpe said that the accident, involving a Toyota bus marked TSE 266 XA and Mazda bus with registration number FKJ 215 XX, occurred at 5:20p.m.

She attributed the accident to speeding and wrongful overtaking.

The FRSC spokesperson said that a total of 15 persons, comprising 12 men and three women, were involved, of which two died and one was injured.

She said that the injured victim was taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu for medical attention and the deceased were deposited in the morgue of the same hospital.

Okpe quoted the state Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, as advising motorists to shun speed and give maximum attention while driving.

The sector commander also sympathised with the family of the victims and advised people to contact FRSC sagamu for more information on the crash.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…