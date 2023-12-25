The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour Employment and Productivity, who is also the Senator representing Plateau Central of Plateau State, Senator Diket Plang, has called on all Christians to use Christmas to renew their faith and use the yuletide season to pray for peace and security.

Senator Plang, in a statement, reminded the people of his constituency, Plateau State, and Nigeria as a whole of the sanctity of being their brothers’ keepers despite the socioeconomic and security challenges in the country.

The senator who described Jesus Christ as a symbol of peace, humility, and selflessness stated that he was born to bring peace and good tidings to mankind and therefore tasked the Christians to emulate the virtues and be agents of peace.

He admonished Christians to share whatever they have with their neighbours, irrespective of creed, religion, and tribal affiliations, especially the underprivileged and internally displaced persons.

He said, “I, therefore, urge the people of Plateau Central to continue to live in peace and harmony as they celebrate Christmas, which is the season of the birth of Jesus Christ, and pray for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration and other governments at all levels.

“On this significant occasion of Christmas, I extend my best wishes to the people of Plateau Central. This is an opportunity to reinforce unity of purpose, bond of brotherhood, and dedication in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.”