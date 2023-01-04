Christmas returnee killed, dumped in own vehicle in Anambra

A man, suspected to be a holiday maker, who returned home for the Christmas celebration has been killed in Anambra State.

The man was found dumped dead in his red Toyota Camry car, at Nawfija community, along Umunze road in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State.

Residents of Nwafija come who discovered him, could not explain what happened to him. A narrator in a video seen online said the man recently returned for Christmas, when he was killed by unknown persons.

The state police command confirmed the incident, stating that the vehicle was found along Umunze road, and that the deceased has been taken to the morgue, after a doctor pronounced him dead.

State Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said investigation showed that the man was named Udoka Eze, while urging those who know him to come for his corpse.

Ikenga said: “Today 04/1/2023, police recovered an abandoned red Toyota Camry vehicle with reg No AGL 525 GA found along Umunze road.

“Immediate search was conducted in the vehicle, and the lifeless body of a young man with marks of violence and with suspected gunshot injury was found in the car.

“Further inquiries made revealed that the victim is one Mr. Udoka Eze ‘M’ aged 50yrs from Iyiafor Village, Owerezukala. He was confirmed dead by a doctor when taken to the hospital and the body has been deposited at the morgue. Investigation has since commenced.

“The Command wants to use this opportunity to call on the witnesses of this incident to come forward with information that will assist in the ongoing investigation and patrols have been intensified in the area.”

There have been a renewed spate of violent activities in Anambra State, since the yuletide, while a number of people have lost their life.