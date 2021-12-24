Christmas represents hope, joy ― PFN President

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has called on Nigerians not to be dampened by whatever harrowing experience they might be going through presently as the birth of Jesus Christ, which is being celebrated around the world, represents hope and joy for mankind.

Wale Oke, who is also the president of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, made this charge in his Christmas and New message made available to newsmen through his media office.

He counselled that the birth of Jesus Christ offers an opportunity to the people for them to commit their ways to God and be truthful in their earthly service to humanity.

“This season which celebrates the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ, represents hope and joy for all the people of the earth. So, regardless of the situation we find ourselves in, this opportunity is given to you and me on a silver platter, shows that we should be more than grateful by serving Him, the Almighty, with everything in us,” he said.

The cleric also called on the authorities in the country too, in the spirit of the season which according to him calls for sober reflections, double up efforts in confronting the challenges facing the people in all forms.

“Our government at all levels should continue to work relentlessly towards making sure that our security, economic and political challenges, among others, are turned around for the good of the country and its people. Our economy should be knocked into shape by revamping it to bring down, high cost of living in the land,” Oke admonished.

In the coming year, 2022, Oke assured that it would be filled with abundant blessings and joy for the nation and its people, particularly those who key into the programmes of God, stressing, “Though 2022 will be a year of abundant joy, this will, however, be for those who commit their ways to God by being obedient to His ordinances. We must all endeavour to serve God in truth and spirit.”

While praying for God’s provision and protection on the people as the year is coming to an end and the new year begins, the PFN President urged the populace to always live peaceably among themselves by not allowing religion, politics, or tribal sentiments to cause friction among them.

According to him, “it is only in an atmosphere of peace, borne out of mutual love, understanding, and respect amongst ourselves that we can enjoy all that God has blessed this nation with. That also remains the only way to move the nation towards achieving its potentials.”

