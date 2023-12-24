Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has congratulated Deltans and Nigerians as they join the rest of the world in commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

In his message of felicitation contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Sunday in Asaba, the governor urged Christians to use the occasion to offer special prayers to God for a more peaceful and united state and country.

The governor, while saying that Christmas was a season to show love and care for one another, urged Nigerians to use the season to eschew bitterness and work for the unity and progress of the country.

According to him, only a peaceful nation could attract investment and development, assuring that his administration would continue to leverage the prevailing peace in the state to ensure equitable development across the state.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta State, I congratulate all Christians in the state and country as they join their brothers and sisters in faith all over the world to celebrate 2023 Christmas.

“As the world celebrates Christmas, the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, I call on all Christians, and indeed, all Deltans and Nigerians, to reflect on the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives and activities so that our dear state, Delta, Nigeria, and the world would be a better place for all mankind.

“I urge you all to make the most of this joyous occasion for serious introspection, complete spiritual rebirth, and dedication to coexisting peacefully and harmoniously with followers of other faiths.

“It is imperative that we prioritise peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding among citizens, particularly in light of the current security and economic challenges facing our nation.”

Governor Oborevwori further remarked that Christmas is not only a time for celebration but also for displaying the virtues of love and sacrifice that Christ symbolises.

“Christians should emulate the qualities of complete love and selfless service as exemplified by Jesus Christ in his life and ministry.

“The time offers us a chance to turn back to God and remain firm in advancing the qualities of Christ, which are love, peace, and harmony in all our endeavours,” he said.

While assuring a peaceful Christmas celebration, the governor reiterated his administration’s resolve to pursue more people-oriented programmes and policies that would improve the well-being of the people.

“I assure you that 2024 will bring about increased advancement, increased wealth, and long-lasting fulfilment for everyone,” he declared.

He wished Deltans and, by extension, all Nigerians, a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year and prayed for the warmth of God’s love to permeate every heart and home.

