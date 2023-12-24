The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Christians in Lagos and across Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

Dr. Obasa, in his Christmas message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, commended Lagosians for their belief in the Nigerian project and their faith in God.

He also appreciated them for constantly interceding on behalf of the state and country.

The Speaker said it was instructive to reflect on the lessons around the birth of Jesus Christ, for whom Christmas is celebrated, His growth, and His teachings.

“This Christmas comes at a time that Nigeria is bracing up against economic and other challenges, but your prayers and constant intercessions have helped immensely.

“Therefore, let’s make this Christmas a celebration of love, tolerance, and more hope and prayers for our country and her leaders.

“We all desire a great nation, and this can happen if we remain united and always speak with one voice.

“I congratulate Christians in Nigeria and urge that we continue to live in love with one another. Emulating the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ is very important at this time and always,” he said.

