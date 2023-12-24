A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Save Our Souls Initiative for Adolescent Girls, in the spirit of Christmas, has fed many street children and homeless people in some parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

On Saturday, members and volunteers of the NGO, amid music and fun, celebrated with the underprivileged through their feeding programme themed ‘Feed-a-Thon’.

The two locations in the city the NGO visited were Mokola Roundabout and Sabo, where they offered jollof rice, meat, and soft drinks to the beneficiaries.

The founder of the NGO, who is also a social worker and the author of ‘Yemisi’s Diary’, Yemisi Soyinka, noted that though the programme is not an annual event, every December they visit orphanage homes to celebrate with motherless children.

However, she added that this year, they decided to reach out to street children and homeless people.

“Reaching out to the less privileged, in cash or kind, is our core responsibility. We often carry out our sensitization programmes in secondary schools and orphanage homes,” she said.

Soyinka stressed that in times like these, many people find it difficult to afford three-square meals, not to mention the less privileged.

“The rate of hunger is alarming, and the economic downturn is a major factor. These street children cannot afford to go see Father Christmas, so we thought we could organise an event to put a smile on their faces,” she added.

Joshua Akinleyin, who was the Father Christmas at the event, stated that he was happy to play the role and that it was a thing of joy to see the children laughing and dancing.

Wishing the children a merry Christmas, he added, “Father Christmas will always love you.”

Deborah Ayo Umar, a volunteer of the NGO, said that the street can make kings and queens and that people, organisations, and the government need to organise programmes to sensitise children on the streets.

Umar, while appreciating the NGO for hosting the event, said that the smiles and laughter on the faces of the children made her heart leap with joy.

“Most of the children still have a lot to learn, and some of them are willing to learn, but only if they find the right person to help, teach, and guide them towards the right part,” she added.

Titus Olowogunle, another volunteer, noted that the event was apt, adding that the struggle of street children and the homeless in their quest for survival should be taken seriously by the government and well-meaning people in society.

“One can help them see the attitudes, choices, actions, and behaviours that are keeping them from seeking their dreams. Then offer them training and incentives for them to take charge of their well-being,” Olowogunle said.

Soyinka, the founder of the NGO, while appreciating their volunteers and sponsors—Pop Joe Construction, Idea Consult, Hattires, Devoo Seafood, ID Keji Enterprises, and Taybod Intercontinental—stated that the less-privileged should be part of people’s budgets this festive period.

She urged the government to also reach out to those in need and include them in their celebration budget.

“They need us to smile. They need us to revive their hopes. They need to celebrate Christmas too,” Soyinka added.

