‘Christmas in Wonderland Lagos’ opens its doors to families

Wonderland Lagos’, a one stop holiday experience for family and friends has now opened its doors to receive families at one of its villages- Christmas in Wonderland at the Eko Atlantic Energy City VI, Lagos.

The opening ceremony started with a ‘meet and greet’ with Nickelodeon and once-a-year experiential event which started with a meet and greet with Nickelodeon followed by Tree Lighting session to officially unveil the village. The ceremony saw the attendance of celebrities such as Osas Ighodaro, Tania Omotayo, Noble Igwe, Lilian Esoro amongst others and a dance performance from DNMT Dance crew amidst other exciting attractions.

The co-founder of Wonderland Lagos and CEO, Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, commented on the grand opening saying, “We are excited to finally open our doors and receive guests at Christmas in Wonderland Lagos. It’s been many months of planning and building and we are finally live.”

“We are also pleased to deliver a different, never-seen-holiday experience in Lagos and we know people are about to have a swell time,” he concluded.

Also speaking at the grand opening ceremony, Vincent Emokpaire, Co-founder Wonderland Lagos, expressed excitement in seeing the project come to life as he noted that this is about to change the holiday experience in Lagos.

“We promised to change the holiday experience for Nigerians and that is what we are about to do. Guests are in for an experience like never before as we have different range of activities that caters for everyone,” he said.

Christmas in Wonderland Lagos will feature Family Entertainment (+100 unique attractions) and Kiddies’ Wonderland (+20 side attractions), Nickelodeon at Wonderland is set to delight kids and their families with memorable shows from their favourite characters till the end of today..

