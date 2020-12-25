Christmas eve Boko Haram attacks: Ndume seeks proactive military operations in North East

Senator representing Borno South and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has urged the military to be proactive and take preemptive operations against the insurgents in the North East zone.

Senator Ndume admonition is on the heels of Boko Haram attacks on Pemi Village in Borno State, and Garkida town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Christmas eve.

Garkida is one of the first missionary settlement in Northern Nigeria.

Eye witness accounts revealed that the terror gang stormed the town when the people were making last minutes preparations for Christmas.

The insurgents who disguised as labourers, massacred several residents of the town.

Media reports from Garkida area indicated that the insurgents invaded the town through the major road linking the area with Biu in Borno State.

Residents were forced to flee into the mountainous areas as the invading terrorists looted food items and burnt houses amidst sporadic shooting.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Army in a statement condemning the attacks described it as unfortunate.

Senator Ndume who consoled with the families of the deceased insisted that the military must be more vigilant and think ahead of the insurgents.



He also consoled with the religious leaders whose churches were destroyed during the incident and urged them to continue to pray for a lasting peace in the country.

He said, “It is highly unfortunate that the insurgents struck again on the Christmas eve and killed five people in Pemi.

“Churches, hospitals and schools were said to have been destroyed during the attack.

“I am using this opportunity to console with the families of the victims while the army personnel in the area should be preempting the insurgents instead of reacting after the deeds have been done.”

