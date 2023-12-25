Nigerians have been admonished to embrace a collective responsibility towards a fairer, more just society where the dignity of every person is not negotiable but inherent.

The senator representing Delta North in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, in his Christmas message to all adherents of the Christian faith, retorted: “It is in this mosaic of our differences that the message of Christmas echoes with resounding importance—a call for unity, compassion, and hope that transcends borders, affiliations, and individual aspirations.

“In my role as a leader, I am acutely aware of the myriad issues that confront our society—issues that demand not only governance but a deeply humane approach.

“The pursuit of justice, fairness, and the empowerment of every individual within our community remains a beacon guiding my actions and decisions in the hallowed halls of governance.”.

“As Christians across the globe mark yet another Christmas season, I find myself reflecting deeply on the tumultuous yet transformative times we are navigating together, not as religious groups but as humans.

“The world we inhabit is an intricate tapestry woven with the threads of diversity, ideologies, and aspirations.”

The senator therefore wished the Christian faithful a Christmas and New Year filled with warmth, joy, and the enduring blessings of peace.

