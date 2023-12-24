Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru has called on Christians to combine faith with exemplary conduct as they commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Governor Nwifuru gave the charge on Sunday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, while felicitating with Christians as they set to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

According to the governor, the season is an opportunity to celebrate the priceless values of empathy, peace, love, tolerance, forgiveness and other virtues that characterised the life and times of the Saviour Jesus Christ.

He, however, noted that his administration has deployed multi-pronged strategies, towards not only preaching but practically demonstrating peace, love, tolerance and forgiveness in different parts of the state.

“As a government, we underscore the need to be Christ-like in all we do therefore, we have successfully restored peace, and harmonious coexistence to engender social cohesion among communities in the State.”

“Guided by the fact that our Saviour Jesus Christ addressed a plethora of human needs while on earth, we are very intentional in our intervention programs by ensuring that peace, love and empathy continue to guide our actions as a government.”

He advised the people not to give room for rancour, resentment and envy, adding that they should purge themselves from anything that will impede the blessings associated with the season.

