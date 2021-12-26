Christmas accident claims one life in Anambra, six others injured

At least one person died on Christmas Eve following a fatal accident that occured along Enugu-Onitsha expressway by Umuokpu, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the deceased was the driver of the vehicle and probably a father and husband to some of the 11 occupants of the vehicle.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Emmanuel Nwatarali, it was a lone crash involving 12 people in a blue Passat Volkswagen waggon with registration number BEN658TP.

“It happened at about 4 am. The probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to fatigue. The driver of the vehicle slept off while driving and crashed,” he stated.

The Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State command, Ms Margaret Onabe, who confirmed the report in a statement, said that “12 people comprising (two male adults, one female adult, four male children, five female children) were involved in the crash.”

Onabe further disclosed that the injured was one female adult, four male children and one female child, while the deceased was a male adult, adding that the injured victims had been rushed to Princeton Hospital Awka just as the deceased was deposited in the morgue.

“The FRSC rescue team on the ground managed traffic and ensured that obstruction caused by the crash was cleared. The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi has sympathised with the family of the dead victim and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

“He urged motorists to always observe the regulatory rest periods when travelling in order to avoid fatigue. He also urged drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations,” she added.

