Christians will vote leaders who value their interests ― Kwara CAN

Kwara state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that only political parties that have the interest of Christianity at heart will be given the necessary support in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ dialogue with the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, on Wednesday at the CAN headquarters in Ilorin, the state chairman of the CAN, Rt. Rev. Sunday Timothy Adewole stated the need for inclusive governance along all ethno-religious groups in the state.

The CAN chairman, who said that members of the Christian group are keenly watching the political atmosphere in political parties in the state, added that both current and past administrations had not adequately fulfilled promises made to Christian folk, “as they become inaccessible after getting into office.

“We are mostly disregarded as a minority. For instance, Gobir and the YPP are the only political players to consult us in the run-up to the 2023 elections.”

Reverend Adewole also advised political parties to ensure issue-based campaigns and desist from campaigns of calumny and personality attacks.

In his response, the governorship candidate of the YPP, Alhaji Yakub Gobir, congratulated the body on the inauguration of its new executive council, reiterating his commitment towards a Kwara state that prioritizes inclusiveness.

“Before we are male, female, Christians, Muslims, Yorubas or Fulani, we are the first human. We are diverse in our beliefs, methodologies and backgrounds; but ultimately committed in soul and spirit towards the advancement of a Kwara state that serves us all.”

Gobir also said that his administration would be reflective of the religious diversity, which he said is currently evident in the YPP structure.

“CAN is an organization which any government aspiring to succeed must consult and partner with. Religion is not a tool of political manipulation and the place of meritocracy cannot be disregarded. We will find the Christians who can deliver the job and ensure they are a part of the new government.”

