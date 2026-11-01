Christians urged to face life’s challenges with joy, strength of God

Teenage preachers of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke-Ife, Agbowo, Ibadan, have urged Christians to face life’s challenges with the joy and strength of God, stressing that God’s time is always the best in every situation.

The young preachers, Peter Omotoso, who delivered the sermon in English, and Tolulope Abioye, who interpreted it in Yoruba, made the call penultimate Sunday during the church’s 31st Children’s Anniversary, themed “The Joy of the Lord Is Your Strength,” taken from Nehemiah 8:10.

They stressed that the joy and strength derived from knowing and trusting God not only provide comfort in times of trial but also lead to salvation and eternal life.

They added that such joy and strength were among the best antidotes to the numerous challenges facing Nigeria and its citizens, as well as the best means of managing personal difficulties, which God would address in His own time and way.

“The joy of earthly things and possessions is nothing compared to the joy of the Lord. Hence, sinners should seek the forgiveness of God and the joy of His salvation,” they said.

The young preachers admonished Christians not to allow their troubles to make them forsake God or the joy, strength and wisdom that come from knowing Him and committing their affairs into His hands.

The chairman of the anniversary committee, Ezekiel Afolabi, described the theme as apt, given the challenges facing many people, including Christians. He called for stronger faith in God to navigate the difficult times and experience His joy and strength.

Similarly, the chairperson of the anniversary, Madam Victoria F. Aluko, noted that those who put their trust in God during difficult times would reap joy, adding that living according to His word leads to a fulfilling life.

The Assistant General Superintendent (AGS) and Children’s Coordinator of the church, Pastor Samuel Ogungbemi, said the theme was relevant to the challenges confronting Nigeria and Nigerians, including insecurity and economic hardship. He prayed that such challenges would not rob God’s children of their joy.

Ogungbemi said the mission of the church’s Children’s Department remained to nurture children in the full knowledge of God through Christ, enabling them to grow in Christian character, righteousness, academics and leadership, and ultimately become God’s generals.

Another AGS, Pastor M. A. Ategbero, urged children to depend on God at all times, saying that doing so would strengthen them and give them everlasting joy that no one else could provide.

Relating the anniversary theme to Nigeria’s current situation, Ategbero said the country’s circumstances could not, on their own, guarantee anyone lasting joy. He maintained that personal decisions rooted in the fear of God could help people navigate life’s challenges with the assurance that God would address them at the appropriate time.

As part of the event, nine Senior Secondary Two (SS2) students of the church graduated and were charged to become God’s ambassadors wherever they found themselves and to participate actively in church activities.

The graduation session was anchored by Ogungbemi and Pastor M. O. Olowe, who was represented by Mr Femi Alabi, a children’s teacher and chairman of the anniversary committee.