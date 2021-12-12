Christians must be actively involved in politics —Emmanuel

The presiding pastor of Livingspring Chapel International, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, has said that it high time the entire body of Christ and other patriotic Nigerians rose and saved the ship of the nation from capsizing through their active involvement in the affairs of managing and governing the country and in all relevant areas, including voting, recruiting, selecting and putting people in political offices from the local government level to the presidency.

Pastor Emmanuel made this known during a press briefing to commemorate the 2021 annual world-lifting conference of the church with the theme, “Multiplication,” at the Dominion City Event Centre, Aduloju Bus Stop, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He noted that “As a nation, we cannot continue like this. I am sure every Nigerian knows we cannot continue like this. It gives me concern when I consider the past 10 years and what it obtains now, with the level of deterioration that has occurred, and what will happen in 20 years time if we continue this way. I wonder what would have become of us as a nation.”

He disclosed that some of the problems bedeviling Nigeria as a nation ranged from the burning issue of insecurity, which he noted has escalated to alarming proportions in the recent past where hundreds of innocent Nigerians are being killed on a daily basis for reasons no one could fathom.

He said the incidences of armed robbery, kidnappings, murder, rape and incest have become part of the nation’s nomenclature and had dented the image of the country in the eyes of the global community, saying precious human lives are being callously wasted without scruple by groups of terrorists both within and outside the country.

“Without mincing words, Nigeria is in a serious predicament and unless something is done quickly to redress the situation, the country and the entire subcontinent of West Africa stand perilously on the threshold of an explosive and immitigable catastrophe,” he stressed.

The cleric, who was recently installed as the national director of the directorate of politics and governance of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said: “If we are to see the new Nigeria that we have all earnestly yearned for, we can no longer afford to stand aloof or sit on the fence. We can no longer fold our arms and watch ungodly leaders sink the ship of this nation or mortgage our future.”

Speaking on the forth-coming conference slated to commence from December 13 to 19, Pastor Emmanuel said the PFN president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, will be the main guest minister at the conference alongside other anointed ministers of God, noting that the conference promised to feature word, worship, interactions, seminars and workshops, among other activities.

