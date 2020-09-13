Christians charged to know true nature of God

Christian faithful have been admonished to continue to study the scripture in order to know the true nature of God.

A communiqué issued at the third session of the seventh synod of Offa Diocese, Anglican Communion held at the Cathedral of Saint Mark, Offa and signed by the Bishop of the Diocese, the Right Reverend Dr. Solomon Olusola Akanbi, said that true nature of God is characterized by love.

The Christian faithful were admonished to replicate the same love among people by being benevolent like caring for the aged, young ones, widows and the underprivileged in the society.

The communiqué said that the unchangeable God is also a God of judgment, calling on everyone, including politicians, business tycoons and civil servants, captains of industry, leaders and followers among others to pattern their lives in accordance with the ordinances of God to avoid His (God’s) wrath.

The synod, themed ‘The Unchangeable God’ (Exodus 3: 13-15), was to make people understand the uniqueness and the nature of God.

The communiqué which decried the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, urged everyone to follow the NCDC guidelines in order to contain the spread of the virus, saying that prayer should also be a strong weapon to combat the virus and other diseases plaguing the country.

On security, the communiqué observed that despite the efforts by government at improving the security architecture, the synod noted the high and escalating crime rate and the alarming high state of insecurity in the country such as religious fundamentalism, banditry, militancy, kidnapping, cattle rooster menace, extrajudicial and ritual killings charging the government to re-engineer the security department with all sincerity.

The synod regretted the moribund nature of the educational sector characterized by underfunding and dilapidated structures while qualified teachers are retiring with no replacement, admonishing the government at all levels to declare a state of emergency in the sector as there lies the country’s posterity.

The synod also noted with concern the astronomical rate of standard of living with prizes of foodstuffs skyrocketing, calling our churches, government and philanthropists to empower youths and needy individuals in the society through skills acquisition training.

The synod also observed that the desire to get rich quick and greediness have been responsible for most scams and other social ills in the society, imploring everyone to be cautious in spending and be content with the provisions from God.

The three-day programme which featured many spiritual items was graced by Bishops from other dioceses and attended by all the churches that make up the Anglican Diocese of Offa.

