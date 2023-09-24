The wife of the General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Reverend Olabisi Aboyeji, has charged Christians and Nigerians to always endeavour to make use of the name of Jesus as it is the only solution to all problems and aspirations.

Reverend Aboyeji, made this known at the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Ibadan 1 District Convocation, at Oke-Bola, Ibadan, Oyo State, adding that the name of Jesus is a powerful instrument Christians can use to lead Nigerians to God.

In her sermon at the grand finale and thanksgiving service of the convocation, last Sunday, the cleric noted that the name of the Lord could serve as a divine strength, empowerment, and sword against satanic kingdom and security both physical and spiritual.

The District Overseer, Ibadan 1, Ibadan, Oyo State, Reverend Solomon Wada noted God has the capacity to resolve the country’s current situation, just as he charged Nigerians to do His will and call his name as He is the only solution.

“Jesus has the power to overcome every power and principalities tormenting the progress of this nation. Only if we do His will and surrender in totality as individuals and a nation. A lot of people are suffering, and I believe that the government is not to bring suffering upon the people. I want to believe that the president will do everything to cushion the pains of the pain of the people,” he added.

The convocation with the theme, “In my Name” converged about six zones of the church in Ibadan, just as it featured activities including commissioning the church’s guest house by the church leader’s wife, among other activities.

