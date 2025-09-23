Christianity ‘the most persecuted religion on the planet today’ – Trump

United States President, Donald Trump, has described Christianity as “the most persecuted religion on the planet today” while addressing world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump, who called for the protection of First Amendment rights, urged global leaders to defend freedom of expression and religious liberty.

“Let us defend free speech and free expression. Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet today: It’s called Christianity,” he said.

“And let us safeguard our sovereignty and cherish qualities that have made each of our nations so special, incredible and extraordinary.”

ALSO READ:

In February, the president signed an executive order against what he described as “anti-Christian bias.”

Speaking further, Trump said the United States is using its tariff policy as a measure to protect its sovereignty and security.

“In the United States we want trade and robust commerce with all nations, everybody. We want to help nations. We’re going to help nations. But it must also be fair and reciprocal,” he told the assembly.

According to the BBC, the president claimed some countries have “broke the rules” and in doing so harmed nations that complied with trade regulations.

“That’s why the United States is now applying tariffs to other countries. And much as these tariffs were for many years applied to us … we’ve used tariffs as a defense mechanism under the Trump administration,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE