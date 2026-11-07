Christian elders raise alarm over insecurity, ‘ritual’ LG elections in Kogi East

The Kogi East Christian Elders Forum Association (KECEFA) has raised concerns over persistent insecurity, poverty, unemployment and what it described as the reduction of recently conducted local government elections in the region to a mere ritual.

The group also said it would intensify efforts to enlighten and mobilise eligible voters in Kogi East ahead of the 2027 general elections to enable them elect candidates of their choice.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued after the 2026 Annual National Prayer Congress organised by KECEFA, held from November 2 to 3 in Anyigba, Kogi State.

The congress, with the theme, “That They May Be One,” was drawn from John 17:21.

The elders alleged that the recent local government elections in Kogi East did not reflect the genuine aspirations of the electorate, claiming that candidates were selected rather than elected based on merit, competence, capacity and loyalty to the people.

On insecurity, KECEFA called on Christians across the nine local government areas of Kogi East to regard attacks and killings in any community as a collective concern rather than leaving affected communities to confront the situation alone.

While acknowledging the reported reduction in kidnappings along the Ankpa-Anyigba road and some other areas, the Forum expressed concern over continued killings in Agbenema community in Omala Local Government Area and called for sustained efforts to protect lives and property.

The group also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for what it described as improved security measures in Kogi State, particularly the initiative to construct Army barracks in Kogi East and Kogi West.

Beyond insecurity and electoral matters, the Christian elders called for a united approach to tackling poverty, unemployment and the increasing migration of young people from the region in search of better opportunities.

The communiqué also frowned on the practice of Igala traditional rulers conferring traditional titles on Fulani individuals within their respective domains, arguing that such practices should be discontinued to preserve the culture, identity and traditions of the Igala people.

The congress attracted national and local government officials, denominational leaders, Christian traditional rulers, political leaders, political candidates and a former Deputy Governor of Kogi State.

The prayer session also received goodwill messages from the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Dr. Daniel Okoh, and the President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu.

The keynote address was delivered by the Chief Executive Officer of Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria and former General Secretary of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Yunusa Sabo Nmadu.

Nmadu described unity as a survival strategy for Kogi East and urged Christian elders to overcome pride, embrace humility, forgive past grievances and rise above partisan political interests.

In his remarks, the National President of KECEFA, Pastor Joseph Egwuda, said the Forum was established to keep the Church alert to critical issues affecting Kogi State, particularly Kogi East.

He said the association was committed to promoting effective Christian participation in governance and peaceful engagement in economic growth and development.

The congress also witnessed the election of Pastor Tokumbo Salami as Assistant National Secretary of the Forum.

The communiqué was signed by members of the Communiqué Committee, comprising Elder Joseph Edegbo JP, Rev. Amana Ameh and Pastor Jerry Adanu.