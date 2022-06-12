Christian clerics, youths recommend Rev Pam as Tinubu’s running mate

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, is the most suitable individual to run alongside All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023.

This was put forward by the Middle Belt Clergymen and Young Christian Leaders’ Forum at a press conference in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by its President, Bishop Sunday David, Pam is experienced with pedigree and numerous contributions to peace and stability in the country over the years.

He noted that Pam is a unifier in the Middle Belt region who has demonstrated an unalloyed commitment to peaceful coexistence amongst the various religious groups in the country.

“As a group concerned about the peace and unity of the country, we are constrained to lend our voice to the critical debate on the choice of the vice-presidential candidate of the APC with the overarching objective of ensuring a balanced team during the presidential elections, given the peculiarities of the time,” Bishop David said.

“It is not news that in some quarters, there have been agitations for religious tolerance amongst the religious groups in the country to douse tension and ensure peace and stability.





“On this premise, the leadership Middle Belt Clergy and Young Christian Leaders Forum is advocating for the nomination of Rev Yakubu Pam as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC.

The cleric further described Pam as a ” well-respected leader, quintessential leader, teacher, consummate administrator, advocate for peace, and a detribalized Nigerian in both the Christian and Muslim communities.

“In recognition of his sterling leadership qualities, several reputable organizations have honoured Rev Yakubu Pam as an interfaith champion and advocate for good governance, transparency and commitment to the unity of Nigeria.

“We wish to state that Rev Yakubu Pam is well-deserving of the nomination as a vice presidential candidate because he is a peacemaker and well respected in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.

“It is also instructive to state that Rev Yakubu Pam would give the APC presidential team the needed balance to secure an overwhelming victory for the party in the presidential elections.

“His track record as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission speaks volumes of a leader and administrator per excellence. There is no gainsaying that such a leadership trait is needed in governance at the highest level in the country.”

The Christian group, therefore, believes that Rev Pam would bring to bear his experience and loyalty to the country to bear in effectively managing the religious sensitivities in the country.

“As a consummate leader that believes in teamwork, Rev Yakubu Pam would complement the sterling qualities of the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians in this critical point of our existence.

“As a respected body in Nigeria, we hold no reservation regarding the ability of Rev Yakubu Pam to bring to bear his experience and contacts garnered over decades in service to the country and humanity.

“We are also convinced that as a great mobilizer of men, Rev Yakubu Pam will serve as the rallying point for ensuring that Nigeria overcomes the mutual suspicion among groups and individuals along religious and ethnic lines.”

