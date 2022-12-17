Christel Ephraim emerges winner of Clash of Queen Africa

The winner of Clash of the Queen Africa 2022/2023, Christel Amanda Ephraim, has expressed joy for carrying the day as she boasted to be the best Queen in the World.

Speaking after emerging winner of the Second edition of Clash of the Queens’ TV Show organised by Sempe Obodo Production held in Owerri, recently, she promised to take her agency worldwide and joined other young girls to participate in the reality show with the hope of emerging victorious at the end.

She paid special tribute to the boss of Sempe Obodo Production for giving her a platform to excel in life, adding that the show was set aside mainly to make young girls what they are. Ephraim assured that having emerged Queen Africa, she would give a voice to a lot of beautiful girls in the society with a view to changing them.

The Anambra-born based in Benin Republic, promised to establish a talent show for the young girls and boys outside there in order to make them show their talents.

She said: “I can’t say I will eradicate poverty because I am not God, but I will reach out to people for assistance”.

She said that she would use her reign to showcase African culture through dressing, language and attitude as the case may be.

The annual event also produced Oluchi Blessing Agwara as the first runner up as Queen of Queen’s Nigeria, while Ndukwu Cecilia Favour emerged the second runner up as Face of Clash Queen’s Reality TV show 2022/2023.

Speaking at the event held at Royal Billion Hotel Owerri, the Chief Executive Officer of Sempe Obodo Production, Mr Ujunwa Nwogu, commended both his crew members and sponsors of the programme for their assistance and cooperation.

He said that as the Face of the Clash Queen, she is to work together with other Queens in order to move the brand beyond the present situation

He said that the intention of the reality show is to use the platform to change the models. For the Queen Africa, he said that her duty mainly is to carry along fellow Queens.

Adding his voice, the host of the show, Emmanuel Bassy Joe, described the Clash of Queen reality show as a platform for those who want to be Queens of Africa.

Joe said that the competition was purely meant to scout young females to become Queens, adding that it’s significance is the opportunity all the participants had to showcase their talents, which would spour them to leadership positions.

According to him, the Clash of the Queens, which involves participating in games, cat-walking among others was targeted at discovering talents.

He thanked the Sempe Obodo Production for living up to the expectation coupled with his passion for building people, despite the challenges.





