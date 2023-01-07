Christel Ephraim emerges winner of Clash of Queen Africa

The Federal Government has stageplayed the gains of small claims’ courts through ‘Future Is Here’ drama as parts of efforts to ensure that all citizens of the federation key into the policy in Lagos.

Speaking during the Stageplay in Lagos last week, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr.Jumoke Oduwole, noted that the establishment of the courts followed the need to expedite adjudication, particularly financial claims.

She stated that it was concieved to reduce cases from the dockets of the High Courts over simple commercial disputes.

According to her, this ultimately shows an improvement in the quality and efficiency of judicial processes.

Oduwole explained that all financial claims of N5, 000, 000 and below are heard at the Small Claims Courts, noting that Special registries, as well as the appointment of Special Sheriffs specifically for these courts have also been put in place.

The Special Adviser further explained that the courts provide easy access, inexpensive and speedy resolution for debt and liquidated money recovery disputes.

She, therefore, noted that these courts are regulated by the Practice Directions issued by the Chief Judge of the state pursuant to Section 274 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“Most MSMEs require liquidity to carry on their businesses. In instances where a financial claim arises from business interactions, best practice requires speedy court settlement.

“This ultimately shows an improvement in the quality and efficiency of judicial processes.

“The establishment and operationalisation of the Small Claims Courts within the aforementioned seven states magistracy has addressed this issue. All financial claims of N5, 000, 000 and below are heard at the Small Claims Courts. Special registries, as well as the appointment of Special Sheriffs specifically for these courts have also been put in place.





“These courts provide easy access, inexpensive and speedy resolution for debt and liquidated money recovery disputes. These courts are regulated by the Practice Directions issued by the Chief Judge of the state pursuant to Section 274 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),” she said.

Also speaking, the Artistic Director, Ayo Ajayi, said the drama is a story of hope and rebirth of a new tribe and a nation free of bureaucratic constraint.

Ayo described it as gripping, inspiring, educating and intriguing musical drama about Easiland (a fictitious country), a land that represents the country’s collective dream for a more prosperous Nation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE