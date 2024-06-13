The Federal Government has been urged to develop a workable system that addresses the needs and aspirations of all Nigerians.

Prophet Adegboyega Ologbonyo, the planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Boanerges Worldwide, made this call, emphasizing that such a system could be achieved through a truly people-centric constitution.

Ologbonyo made these remarks while addressing newsmen at the close of the church’s 15th anniversary celebration thanksgiving service, themed “Inexplicable God,” held in Orun Ekiti, Ise/Orun LGA, Ekiti State.

The renowned cleric also advocated for reducing the cost of governance and slashing the jumbo pay of politicians, suggesting that the savings be used to address the new minimum wage issue.

He, however, urged workers to be reasonable and realistic in their demands.

His words: “Nigerian government still has a lot of work to do and the major thing they could do, is to change the constitution and everything will change.

“Our system is not working and Nigeria is a diverse country with different types of ethnic groups. And in such a society, if there is no system that will work for those diverse people, things will not work. The developed countries, function on a good system that will control everybody.

“The best thing President Bola Tinubu should do is to lobby and find a way of bringing the national assembly members on board and other stakeholders together to develop a system that will work for us.

“This one that we inherited from our colonial master and the military cannot work. We are using more or less a decree it is only the title that is being changed. The majority of Nigerians didn’t make any input when the 1999 constitution was being put together.

Meanwhile, the CAC Essien Regional Superintendent Ogun/Benin Republic, Pastor Isaac Olu Eyebiokin described Ologbonyo as a responsible gentleman of God who is always ready to obey the will of God .

He advised the people to obey and do the will of God because He is Our creator we are not here for ourselves through our faith in Jesus Christ.

