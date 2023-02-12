Israel Arogbonlo

Dr Michael Adeniran, the biological father of Whitney Adeniran, the Chrisland student that recently died has refuted claims by the school management that her daughter had “not-too-buoyant health” before passing out.

In an exclusive interview with TRIBUNE ONLINE, Dr Adeniran said he has started a legal process to ensure justice is being served on the matter.

“Chrisland should make sure they don’t go and bribe the Pathology department of Lagos State. They are the ones who are refusing and told me not to go (for an autopsy) before. Suddenly, they are coming to tell me that I should make sure the autopsy is done. Meaning that they have gone to bribe their way through. But I will give them a shocker of their life,” Dr Adeniran said.

“(Sobs)… I gave birth to Whitney in 2010 and since that day till date, my daughter has never slept in the hospital.

“If my child is sick who is to know she is sick? The teachers in school or the parents that gave birth to her? So, a child that is healthy, you’re telling me that my child is sick, and emotional.”

He continued; “What I’m engaging with Chrisland now is a battle. Everything I need to do legally has started doing it. And one thing I can guarantee Chrisland is, they should get their lawyers ready, I will get mine ready. They are afraid of going to court because they killed my child.

“If they think they know the judges, justice or know the minister of whatever, I’m ready because I have Nigerians right behind me.”

He further added; “In as much as they know what killed my child and not telling me, the battle line is drawn. They can bribe whoever they want to bribe but they won’t escape this. You killed my child and told me she slumped and died. They have forgotten fellow students are there (as eyewitnesses) and they will talk.

“If you want to shut the mouths of two students, you cannot shut the mouths of 500 students. It can be them tomorrow too. Tell them (referring to our reporter) to get ready.”

Meanwhile, the school management in a statement on Sunday morning had broken its silence on the sad development.

The management and staff of Chrisland Schools Ltd said they are “heartbroken and distressed over the death of their precious student, Whitney Adeniran whose painful

“Whitney was one of our Day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past for reasons we were not very sure about.

“However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution because, on the 20th of January, it is in our records that she complained about not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents.

“Her father, Mr Michael Adeniran came to the school to take her home. We emphasised to her parents to take a critical look at her,” Chrisland School disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

