Chrisland University’s best graduating student, bags scholarship as intern at Access Bank

Chrisland University’s 2020/2021 overall best graduating student, Miss Martha Kave has bagged the Aig-Imoukhuede’s scholarship as an intern at Access Bank under a financial package, following her impressive academic strides.

It would be recalled that 23-year old Miss Martha Kave recorded a groundbreaking feat of graduating with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.90 at the institution’s third convocation ceremony held on December 8, 2021.

The scholarship for the best graduating student was made known during a chat with the university by the chairman of the Coronation Capital and Founder of Aig-Imokhuede Foundation, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede on Wednesday last week.

This was also followed immediately with a letter addressed to the recipient by the Access Bank’s Head of HR Operations, Mr Olakunle Olashore, admitting her for internship with the bank for a period of one year under a mouth-watering salary package.

While reacting to the gesture, Miss Kave revealed that she had always nurtured the dream of topping her class with good grades through hardwork, focus and determination, as well as being intentional about her set goals.

“Being the best graduating student in my set is an indication of academic achievement because it was a goal I intentionally set for myself. To be the best graduating student of my set was one of my goals and I am indeed glad,” she said.

Kave, who was the former chairperson of the university’s Students’ Caretaker Committee, and erstwhile student chaplain,, commended the institution’s lecturers for being passionate about their work and efforts which ensured that students excel in all academic activities.

The Criminology and Security Studies graduate explained that being ambition-driven, highly organised, results-oriented and excellent in communication also contributed to her academic excellence.

She appreciated the family of Aig-Imokhuede for the scholarship, noting that the support had catapulted her dreams into reality.

She also appreciated the chancellor of the university, Dr (Mrs) Winifred Awosika, OON, the vice chancellor, Professor Chinedum Peace Babalola, FAS, and members of staff of the institution for helping her to achieve this exceptional feat.

No fewer than five students bagged First Class honours during the third convocation ceremony, with the first class graduates emerging from the Departments of Criminology and Security Studies, Computer Science and Microbiology.