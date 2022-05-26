Chrisland University appoints new registrar

The Board of Trustees and Governing Council of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, have appointed Mr Samuel Omotoso, as the new substantive registrar of the university.

Omotoso, who was a former registrar at Dominion University, Oyo State, had an impressive career as an administrator spanning almost three decades.

He was a pioneer staff of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, where he served for 12 years in various capacities, some of which are in the Public Relations, Human Resources, Student Affairs, and Academic Planning departments.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ayo Arowojolu, the new registrar, obtained a Higher National Diploma in Secretarial Studies from The Polytechnic Ibadan in 1990; a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Ibadan in 1997 and Master’s Degree in Industrial and Labour Relations from the same university in 1999.

The new registrar also bagged Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in 2007 and a Master’s degree in Social Work from Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, in 2011.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and he hails from Ekiti State.





